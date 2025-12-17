Browns Projected To Land Premium Draft Pick

The Cleveland Browns aren’t going to make the playoffs. More than that, they may not even win another game this season.

As such, they’re all but guaranteed to land a top-10 pick. They’re also almost a lock to get a top-five selection (90.2 percent), according to ESPN’s projections. More importantly, they’re now projected to be on the clock with the No. 2 selection.

According to ESPN’s model, the Browns will trail only the Las Vegas Raiders in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. They do have an 18 percent chance of getting past them and locking up the No. 1 pick, though.

Truth be told, it’s hard to believe the Raiders will win another game this season, but we’ve seen crazier things happen. Should that be the case, the Browns would be in a unique position.

On the one hand, they could use their No. 2 pick to get Dante Moore or Fernando Mendoza, depending on who the Raiders pass on. However, given that this quarterback class isn’t that stacked, they could also do what they did in this past draft: Trade down from No. 2 but still into the top five to land additional draft capital. This team is in desperate need of help at wide receiver and all over the offensive line, and securing an additional selection would work wonders for them.

This team isn’t just one quarterback away, and securing another big haul would be a massive win for GM Andrew Berry.

