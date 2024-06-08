Browns Preseason Game Times Revealed

The NFL released its 2024 regular season schedule in May, revealing a 17-game schedule for the Cleveland Browns that features four primetime contests this season.

At the same time, the league released the preseason schedule for all teams without disclosing the time of those games.

Now, Browns fans know when they can finally see their football team back in action this year.

NFL analyst Tom Pelissero shared on Twitter an image of every team’s preseason game times, revealing the Browns will play two mid-afternoon contests at home before a final road contest with a late kickoff time in Seattle.

The 2024 NFL preseason schedule has now been finalized. pic.twitter.com/KwtNuzp5gl — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 7, 2024

Cleveland will host the Green Bay Packers on August 10 at 4:25 p.m. to kick off their preseason slate.

The Browns return to action the following weekend, hosting the Minnesota Vikings at 4:25 p.m. inside Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Finally, Cleveland will travel to Seattle on August 24 to face the Seahawks with a 10 p.m. Eastern kickoff slated for this game.

None of those preseason games are slated to be primetime contests or featured on major television networks.

This season, Cleveland will play the toughest schedule in the NFL based on their opponents’ 2023 records.

The Browns will host the Dallas Cowboys to start the season in a 4:25 p.m. contest on Sunday, September 8.

Cleveland will play nine road contests this season, including a daunting stretch to close the season against some of the AFC’s best teams.

The Browns’ four primetime contests start in Week 12 as Cleveland hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers for a Thursday Night Football game.

