Cris Carter Issues Stark Warning On Browns’ QB Decision

The Cleveland Browns need to figure out who’s going to be their starting quarterback.

They still have four potential options, but some believe they won’t go into this season with all four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster.

They have two rookies, and they’re both more than likely to make the cut, meaning that Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett could be the odd ones out.

If you were to ask former Minnesota Vikings star Cris Carter, it should be an easy choice.

Talking on the “Fully Loaded” podcast, the former wide receiver claimed the Browns would be in trouble if they go into this season with Joe Flacco as their starter:

“Joe Flacco—no one’s bringing Joe Flacco in the building thinking Joe Flacco is going to be the starter. If Joe Flacco is your starter, you have a huge problem,” Carter said.

Carter then made a case for the Browns to give the nod to Pickett, who’s young and may still have some upside despite his limitations and previous struggles.

Most people assumed that the Browns traded for Pickett to make him a backup or a third-stringer.

Then, both Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry raved about him and talked about him as a potential starter.

Whatever the case, most signs point to the Browns’ quarterback of the future not being on their roster.

He might not be in the league yet.

The Browns will have two first-round picks in next year’s NFL Draft, which is projected to be heavy at the quarterback position.

In the meantime, whoever gets the nod will most likely be a stopgap, and it wouldn’t be shocking to watch multiple players get a chance to be behind center this season.

