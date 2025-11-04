Browns Nation

Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Browns Projected To Land Ohio State Playmaker In 2026 Draft

Ernesto Cova
By
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

As of right now, the Cleveland Browns would have the No. 6 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately, that might be too low to get the player they want, with Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza projected by some analysts to be the No. 1 selection.

However, as shown by Joe Schad in a mock draft, it would be just right to draft Ohio State safety Caleb Downs.

Downs has been projected as a top-five selection since the start of the season, and some might say that he’s the best overall prospect in this class.

He’s strong, fast and physical, and has great instincts in the passing game, while also being an elite contributor against the run.

Of course, the Browns look to be set on defense, and they should use their two first-round selections to fix the other side of the ball.

The fact that Downs is projected as such a high selection despite not playing a prime position speaks volumes about his potential, but the Browns might not need him.

If they aren’t willing to package their two first-round picks to trade up and get a quarterback, they need to use those selections to find a playmaking wide receiver like Downs’ teammate Carnell Tate, or an offensive tackle.

A lot can happen until the NFL Draft, but as things stand, taking Downs might not be in the Browns’ best interests.

Browns Nation