Browns Insider Says Only One QB Makes Sense To Play In 2026

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in familiar territory ahead of the 2026 NFL season. They don’t have a clearly defined QB1 at this point in the offseason, and it’s been made abundantly clear that at this time, it’s a two-horse race between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson.

Both bring certain pros and cons to the table, and analysts have gone back and forth as to which of the two options they’d prefer. Watson has a lot more NFL experience, but given he hasn’t played much since he got to Cleveland, there is some concern he won’t perform anywhere close to what he did with the Houston Texans.

Sanders, on the other hand, has a lot more unrealized potential at this point. While he wasn’t overly impressive last season, he showed flashes that suggested he could be on the right path. Analyst Zac Jackson talked about this on a recent segment of the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, giving his two cents as to which QB the Browns should roll with.

“Shedeur Sanders is only 24 years old; he needs to play in 2026,” Jackson said.

As Jackson mentioned, Sanders hasn’t gotten many reps in the league to this point, and he needs all the help he can get from the coaching staff to be confident in himself and his abilities on the football field. The front office recognized that their quarterbacks needed more help, so they’ve invested a lot of capital into the offensive line and wide receiver room.

Whether it’s Sanders or Watson, fans will get a much clearer picture of who is supposed to be the top dog in this offense, given the additional resources the team has poured into their offense. Plus, new head coach Todd Monken has had great success as an offensive coordinator, so if he can get this offense humming, they could look competent and competitive sooner rather than later.

Watson’s days with the Browns are likely numbered, as Jackson also pointed out. At this point, it might make sense for them to roll with the younger player, whose chances of being on the Browns beyond the 2026 campaign are quite strong.

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