Browns Given Intriguing Odds To Land No. 1 Pick In 2027

The Cleveland Browns want to show significant improvements in the 2026 season, but there is a chance they still aren’t where they want to be. That means there is a strong possibility that they could land high in the 2027 draft.

But how high will they end up? Writing for ESPN, Seth Walder said a few teams will likely come out ahead of Cleveland due to their difficult schedules.

Still, the Browns are poised to be in the mix for the top 2027 pick.

“But the Dolphins face the third-hardest schedule and the Jets face the sixth easiest. So Miami has a 20.1% chance to earn the No. 1 pick, while the Jets are at 17.1%. The Cardinals and Browns follow behind at 15.3% and 12.8%, respectively. Those four teams have the best shot to land Arch Manning, Dante Moore or one of the many other quarterback prospects expected to be in the 2027 draft,” Walder wrote.

12.8 percent isn’t bad at all, although the Browns would love to have an even better shot at the No. 1 pick. However, that would mean that 2026 would be a bad season, and they’re not looking for that either.

Another high draft pick in 2027 would be promising for Cleveland because that year’s rookie class is supposed to be filled with several promising quarterbacks, including Arch Manning. If the Browns still haven’t figured out their QB situation, 2027 could provide them with many answers.

When it comes to the fans, they would also like to see the team do well in the 2027 draft, but many of them aren’t willing to have another tough season. They would much rather see the Browns improve in big ways in 2026, regardless of what that means for the next draft.

The Browns aren’t poised to be the worst team in the NFL in 2027, but many analysts feel they will have trouble. Will those troubles end up leading to another coveted draft pick?

That hasn’t been decided yet, but their track record and upcoming schedule suggest they could be making a lot of noise when the next group of rookies enters the league.

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