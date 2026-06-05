Carson Schwesinger OTA Moment Has One Analyst Making A Bold Prediction

The Cleveland Browns have had their fair share of miscues over the past several seasons, which has been a major point of contention among the fanbase and the general public. Whether it’s coaching decisions, roster moves, or the constant struggle to find the right QB, the Browns have gone through it.

While there has been a lot of frustration, there have been some bright spots along the way. One of them is the instant success of the 2025 NFL Draft class, which has been heralded as one of the team’s best in recent history.

Several of the Browns’ rookies from last year performed much higher than expectations, including Carson Schwesinger, who won Defensive Rookie of the Year. Fans knew what kind of impact he had on this team from the get-go, and this award was a sign to the rest of the league that Schwesinger was and is a special player.

After playing that well during their rookie year, some players could sit back and rest on their laurels, knowing they are capable of great success in this league. Schwesinger hasn’t taken that approach to the offseason thus far, and as analyst Lance Reisland noted, he’s already showing up to OTAs and showing out in a big way.

Reisland believes Schwesinger could be even better this season.

“Carson Schwesinger comes on a great stunt here. Starts inside, then twists outside and shows outstanding bend around the corner to finish the rush. Year two could be extremely explosive for the reigning AP Defensive Rookie of the Year,” Reisland wrote.

Carson Schwesinger comes on a great stunt here. Starts inside, then twists outside and shows outstanding bend around the corner to finish the rush. Year two could be extremely explosive for the reigning AP Defensive Rookie of the Year. #Browns pic.twitter.com/9mObTzciq4 — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) June 4, 2026

Schwesinger didn’t have many problems with explosiveness last season, but if this video is any indication, his trajectory is only looking better and better moving forward. With Myles Garrett now gone, the Browns and their fans are counting on somebody to step up on this defense and lead the charge for their teammates.

He might just be a second-year player, but Schwesinger could take on that role sooner rather than later. He showed what he could do on the field in 2025, and now it’s time to bring more energy and enthusiasm to the roster, hopefully performing at an even higher level in 2026, both on and off the field.

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Browns Given Intriguing Odds To Land No. 1 Pick In 2027