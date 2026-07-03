Browns’ Promising Offseason Has One Glaring Problem

The Cleveland Browns have made some significant changes and upgrades throughout the offseason. The team appears to be in better shape for the future, but that doesn’t mean it’s a perfect roster.

This team still has some positional battles to solve during training camp. Most importantly, the quarterback spot, which is likely going to come down to Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders.

Recently, Carter Bahns of CBS Sports wrote a piece on how this quarterback situation could become messy in Cleveland.

“The quarterback situation is a stain on an otherwise suddenly promising young roster, and with all the momentum the Browns finally built this offseason, they cannot afford to have this position battle taint the vibes,” Bahns wrote.

The Browns have two of the more polarizing quarterbacks battling for the starting gig. This situation could quickly explode if whoever loses the competition isn’t content with a bench role. Both Watson and Sanders have big personalities, and neither player is likely to be thrilled with being the backup quarterback.

The most likely outcome is that Watson is the starting quarterback in Week 1. The Browns owe Watson $46 million this upcoming season, which is the final year on arguably the worst contract in football history. Watson hasn’t taken a snap under center since suffering a torn Achilles in October of 2024.

Watson hasn’t looked good under center when he’s healthy, but he’s still likely going to secure the starting gig. The Browns can’t sit a player making nearly $50 million on the bench without giving him a chance to start. This coaching staff would at least have a valid reason to bench Watson if he shows that he’s not capable of starting anymore.

The veteran quarterback will likely start to begin the season, but Sanders figures to take over mid-season once Watson struggles. Unfortunately, fans are going to be forced to endure weekly conversations about switching quarterbacks after every subpar performance.

The quarterback saga is likely going to be a storyline throughout next season.

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Analyst Says Deshaun Watson's Offseason Move Tells Him Everything