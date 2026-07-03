Browns Offense Gets Little Respect From Oddsmakers

The Cleveland Browns went into this offseason looking to significantly upgrade their offense, and by almost any account, they have been successful. The Browns completely rebuilt their offensive line, and the two wide receivers they selected in the 2026 NFL Draft were very impressive in minicamps.

But the Browns have a long way to go to rise even into the middle of the pack in the NFL. Cleveland still has one of the worst quarterback situations in the league and will have to adjust to having as many as nine new starters this season.

That is why the Browns’ offense is getting little respect from oddsmakers, who are projecting them to have one of the worst scoring offenses in the league this season.

“Vegas implied team scoring ranks for 2026 (via @RotoWireNFL): 30. Browns,” Ian Hartitz posted.

Vegas implied team scoring ranks for 2026 (via @RotoWireNFL ): 1. Lions

2. Bengals

3. Ravens

4. Rams

5. Cowboys

6. Bills

7. 49ers

8. Packers

9. Seahawks

10. Bears

11. Chiefs

12. Eagles

13. Patriots

14. Chargers

15. Buccaneers

16. Colts

17. Commanders

18. Jaguars

19. Texans

20.… — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) July 2, 2026

Despite an encouraging offseason, the Browns are listed right behind the Miami Dolphins and are ahead of only the Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets. According to some predictions, Cleveland is expected to be in the mix with those teams for the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Within the AFC North, the Cincinnati Bengals are at No. 2, and the Baltimore Ravens are at No. 3, behind only the top-rated Detroit Lions. The Pittsburgh Steelers tied for No. 24 with the Atlanta Falcons, who have Kevin Stefanski as their new head coach.

Last season, the Browns were next-to-last in the league in scoring offense at 16.4 points per game. That is more than two touchdowns worse than the Los Angeles Rams, who led the NFL at 30.5 points per game last season and are projected at No. 4 in 2026.

Most of the Browns’ offensive issues can be blamed on their quarterback situation, which may not improve to the extent it needs with either Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders running Todd Monken’s new offense. With rookie wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston joining returning running back Quinshon Judkins and tight end Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland does have a talented group of young skill-position players.

However, that may not be enough to help the Browns exceed these low expectations.

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Browns Coach Drops Glowing Praise On Year 2 Player