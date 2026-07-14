Analyst Reveals The Real Keys To Browns’ QB Decision

Countless factors will ultimately determine who the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback will be this season. Some will be easy to see, while others will require closer examination.

As the battle between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders gets set to resume in training camp, both players are working hard to earn the job. They have shortcomings that could cost them in their pursuit, which is why they are paying particular attention to them.

Analyst Lance Reisland recently revealed two crucial keys to the Browns’ QB decision, mentioning Sanders’ ability to avoid turnovers and Watson’s ability to avoid injury.

“I think it comes down to two things. First and foremost, they’ve got to protect the football. Ten interceptions, last year, in Shedeur’s starts, that’s too much. Watson, obviously, comes down to health. The key, for me, is going in with not [being] biased. When you go in with bias, a quarterback over an entire practice or game, they’re gonna have ups and downs. If you have a bias, when they make those good or bad plays, if you have a bias, those fit your narrative, and those lead you astray. It’s that unbiased, taking the whole picture. Don’t look at a play that fits your narrative, and look at everything involved,” Reisland said.

"I think it comes down to two things. First and foremost, they've got to protect the football…but I think the key to me is going in with not (being) biased." 🚨 @LanceReisland w/ @KenCarman and @SportsBoyTony on the key to the #Browns QB decision for Todd Monken pic.twitter.com/TNC798GxIR — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 13, 2026

Sanders threw those 10 interceptions in just seven starts, taking over the job in Week 12 after Dillon Gabriel was put into concussion protocol. He also completed just 56.6 percent of his 212 attempts, a rate that is unsustainable over a full season.

Fortunately, Sanders has reportedly made a marked improvement in those areas. He is better at the line of scrimmage than he was as a rookie, and he has shown an ability to successfully work through his passing progressions.

As for Watson, he has to prove he can stay on the field after being limited to just seven games since November 2023 by shoulder and Achilles injuries. The veteran looked to be healthy while generating hype during minicamps and OTAs, and he has continued to get in his best shape, as shown by multiple social media videos of his latest workouts.

Reisland points out that there are plenty of things going on that are not obvious to even the most attentive fans that will lead head coach Todd Monken to his decision. He mentions the quarterbacks getting into the proper running play, correctly manipulating their footwork and checkdowns, and what they contribute to meetings and film study.

The decision also could come down to the overall direction of the franchise, and if the Browns feel they can be a playoff contender this season with Watson or are better served finding out if Sanders can be their long-term answer beyond this year.

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Analyst Predicts Who Will Lead Browns' Pass-Catchers In 2026