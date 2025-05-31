Browns QB Is Leading All Rookies In Jersey Sales

The Cleveland Browns made one of the draft’s most surprising selections when they chose Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round after 143 players had already been picked.

The quarterback’s journey to Cleveland has created significant buzz around the league, with reactions ranging from excitement to skepticism about his potential impact.

Sanders has quickly become one of the most talked-about rookies from the 2025 draft class.

Despite questions surrounding his late selection, the former Colorado standout has already made his mark in an unexpected way.

“Star: Browns rookie QB Shedeur Sanders leads all NFL rookies in jersey sales,” Dov Kleiman shared.

Star: Browns rookie QB Shedeur Sanders leads all NFL rookies in jersey sales: 1. Shedeur Sanders

2. Travis Hunter

3. Cam Ward

4. Ashton Jeanty

5. Abdul Carter

6. Jaxson Dart

7. Tetairoa McMillan

8. Matthew Golden

9. Colston Loveland

10. Tyler Warren Sanders' stardom is… pic.twitter.com/L2s4LzYS8W — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 30, 2025

The jersey sales figures tell a compelling story about Sanders’ marketability and fan appeal.

While his fifth-round selection cost him significantly more guaranteed money than earlier picks, these strong merchandise numbers could help offset some of that financial difference through endorsement opportunities and league revenue sharing.

Sanders has managed to outsell notable names from this draft class, including first overall pick Cam Ward and multi-sport talent Travis Hunter.

His popularity extends beyond just rookie rankings, placing him among the most marketable players across the entire league.

The Browns have Sanders wearing number 12, a jersey that retails for $129.99 on official team merchandise sites.

That particular number carries significant weight in NFL history, with eight of the 34 Hall of Fame quarterbacks having worn it during their careers.

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers both made the number iconic during their respective careers.

Whether Sanders can maintain this early momentum depends entirely on his performance when the season begins.

He faces stiff competition for playing time, needing to surpass veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, along with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, to earn meaningful snaps in Cleveland’s quarterback rotation.

NEXT:

Insider Predicts Browns WR Will Have Big Season In 2025