Insider Predicts Browns WR Will Have Big Season In 2025

The Cleveland Browns enter 2025 with Jerry Jeudy firmly established as their primary receiving threat, carrying expectations that match his remarkable 2024 breakout campaign.

Jeudy delivered a franchise-record performance last season, hauling in 90 catches for 1,229 yards while earning his first Pro Bowl selection.

That yardage total ranks as the fifth-highest in team history, cementing his status as a legitimate star.

The momentum from that spectacular season has Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot predicting even bigger things ahead when asked about Jeudy’s potential for another breakout year.

“I think so. I think that he’s well suited to this scheme, to this system, to this football team; they believe in him. And when you have a football team that believes in you, it has a tendency to bring out the best in a player,” Cabot said

That organizational confidence could prove crucial as Cleveland navigates its ongoing quarterback competition.

Cabot believes that whichever signal-caller can consistently target Jeudy and maximize his explosive ability while elevating complementary weapons like David Njoku and Cedric Tillman will have the inside track to win the starting job.

The Browns desperately need offensive production after managing just 15.2 points per game last season.

Jeudy’s unique experience playing with 11 different starting quarterbacks during his first five NFL seasons positions him perfectly to adapt to whoever emerges from the competition.

Cleveland expects Jeudy to continue his upward trajectory while assuming greater leadership responsibilities in the receiver room.

His proven ability to produce regardless of who throws him the ball makes him the perfect anchor for an offense searching for consistency and explosive plays.

