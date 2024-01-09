Browns QB Joe Flacco Can Set Playoff Record With Win Over Texans

The Cleveland Browns were almost unbeatable at home.

Obviously, hitting the road for the playoffs is far from ideal, especially considering how much of a difference it made for them to play within the confines of Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Even their stellar defense struggled to be at their best when they had to be on the road.

Nonetheless, they have a big edge over most teams when it comes to playing away from home.

Joe Flacco is currently tied for the most road playoff wins (seven) in NFL history, and a win over the Houston Texans would leave him in sole possession of that record (via PFF CLE Browns on Twitter).

If the Browns can defeat the Texans, Joe Flacco will have won the most road playoff games in NFL history 🤯 pic.twitter.com/TEjcSfJWZm — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) January 9, 2024

Needless to say, Flacco has also lost some games on the road (five), and stats are just a point of reference, not a determining factor, but this is still quite encouraging for Kevin Stefanski’s team.

The Browns are the most experienced team and have been the most resilient team in the league by a significant margin this season.

And with Joe Flacco playing like someone who’s got nothing left to prove or to lose in this league, they should have an edge over C.J. Stroud, who’s just a rookie walking his first steps in the NFL, so the lights could be too bright for him.

Despite being on the road, the Browns are three-point favorites ahead of this exciting matchup, and it’ll be a shame to see either of these teams finishing their season after all they’ve been through to get to this point.