Reporter Sends Big Message To Browns Fans Before Playoff Run

This has been a special season for the Cleveland Browns, and one the fans won’t forget for a very long time.

The team wasn’t supposed to be this good, perhaps even with Deshaun Watson, who wasn’t playing at his usual level.

That’s why, when asked about what the fans should expect from the Browns in the playoffs, Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot was rather sentimental and emotional.

Per Cabot, the fans need to enjoy this ride while it lasts because nothing is guaranteed at this point, not even making the playoffs next season.

She states that we don’t know where Joe Flacco will be next season or even whether Deshaun Watson will finally go back to his usual level or not (via Cleveland Browns on cleveland.com on YouTube).

Cabot talked about how the Browns have the best storyline in the league this season, as no one ever thought they could get a former Super Bowl MVP off his couch and get him to throw for 300 yards in four straight games and lead them to a 4-1 record and the postseason.

That wasn’t supposed to happen, and no one seemed to have that much faith in this team, no one but themselves.

The Browns entered the offseason talking about how they were ready to dominate and prove the doubters wrong.

And while they certainly had the personnel to put together a deep postseason run and go the distance, no one saw this coming, especially after they lost Nick Chubb and Deshaun Watson so early in the season.

Now, it’s time to enjoy the ride.