Browns’ Quiet Offseason Signing Is Making Noise

The Cleveland Browns addressed multiple needs along their defensive line this offseason, with several key additions drawing attention.

While edge rushers typically dominate headlines, defensive tackle Maliek Collins has emerged as one of the unit’s most impactful acquisitions.

His disruptive interior presence has transformed Cleveland’s defense into a more physical and versatile group through the first two games of 2025.

Collins arrived on a two-year, $20 million contract and has immediately established himself as the Browns’ premier interior pass rusher.

Analyst Mac Blank believes Collins was the most underrated Browns signing of the offseason.

“Maliek Collin’s the most underrated signing the #Browns made this year. vs DTs with 50+ rush snaps. 1st in PFF rush grade (91.5). 1st in rush win% (23.5). Tied 6th in hurries (5). The perfect interior pass rusher to pair with Garrett,” Blank noted.

Maliek Collin’s the most underrated signing the #Browns made this year vs DTs with 50+ rush snaps

-1st in PFF rush grade (91.5)

-1st in rush win% (23.5)

-Tied 6th in hurries (5) The perfect interior pass rusher to pair with Garrett #DawgPound

pic.twitter.com/ZZv831o4d1 — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) September 18, 2025

The signing addressed a critical void after Cleveland parted ways with Dalvin Tomlinson.

Collins brings veteran experience and explosive athleticism that fit perfectly within Jim Schwartz’s aggressive defensive scheme.

His speed and versatility allow him to collapse pockets consistently while disrupting the quarterbacks’ timing, elevating the entire front seven’s effectiveness.

Working alongside rookie Mason Graham, Collins has fortified the interior and created new problems for opposing offenses.

His PFF grade exceeding 90 through two games underscores his immediate impact as a difference-maker.

The 30-year-old brings substantial NFL experience, recording 30.5 sacks and 88 quarterback hits across ten seasons with multiple teams, including five sacks for San Francisco last year.

Collins provides Cleveland with veteran leadership and valuable depth for a defensive line still establishing its identity.

The chemistry between Collins and Myles Garrett could ultimately determine how far this defense progresses in 2025.

NEXT:

Myles Garrett Drawing High Praise From Former Browns Star