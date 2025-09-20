Browns Nation

Saturday, September 20, 2025
Myles Garrett Drawing High Praise From Former Browns Star

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Myles Garrett has dominated opposing offenses through the Cleveland Browns’ first two games of the 2025 season.

The defensive end has recorded 3.5 sacks while forcing teams to completely alter their blocking schemes.

His relentless pass-rushing production has drawn comparisons to Browns franchise icon Michael Dean Perry.

Former Browns star Hanford Dixon praised Garrett’s early-season performance and highlighted the historic nature of his production and domination.

“Myles Garrett is something else… he’s got five sacks in two games. Two games! I think I remember Michael Dean Perry being the closest to him. At the time Perry played, I believe he had four sacks in two games,” Dixon said.

Dixon emphasized how remarkable Garrett’s numbers become when considering the constant attention he faces.

Teams throw multiple protection schemes at the star pass-rusher, yet he continues finding ways to pressure quarterbacks.

Even with Cleveland starting 0-2 and facing offensive struggles, Garrett’s individual impact remains undeniable.

He currently leads the NFL in both sacks and pressures through two weeks.

The comparison to Perry carries significant weight for Browns fans.

Perry terrorized opposing quarterbacks from 1988 to 1994, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections during his Cleveland tenure. His relentless interior pass-rush helped define the Browns’ defenses during that era.

Garrett entered the season fresh off signing a record-breaking extension with Cleveland.

His current pace suggests another elite season ahead despite the team’s early record.

Yagya Bhargava
Browns Nation