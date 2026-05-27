Browns Quietly Have A WR Who Could Surprise Everyone This Season

The Cleveland Browns made a lot of noise this offseason adding weapons on the outside, but there is a receiver already on the roster who does not get nearly enough attention and could end up being one of the more pleasant surprises of the 2026 season.

The Browns’ official account gave fans a glimpse of Isaiah Bond during OTAs, and the clip caught enough eyes to be worth talking about.

“looking clean out there,” the Browns posted on X, showing Bond working through drills during the offseason program.

Bond is only 22 years old and is entering just his second NFL season, but the production he showed in limited opportunities as a rookie tells a compelling story about what he could become with a larger role.

In 2025, Bond appeared in 16 games and hauled in 18 receptions for 338 yards, averaging an impressive 18.8 yards per catch. That number is not a misprint. Nearly 19 yards every time the ball came his way.

Bond came to Cleveland after spending time at Alabama and Texas during his college career, bringing big-play ability that his yards per reception average reflects perfectly. At 5’11 and 180 pounds, he is not going to bully cornerbacks at the catch point, but his speed and route running give him the tools to create separation and turn routine targets into chunk plays.

The Browns have Jerry Jeudy as their established receiver and used draft capital on KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston to add more firepower to the outside. That trio is going to command attention from opposing defenses every single week, and that is exactly what will create opportunities for a player like Bond.

His rookie efficiency was not a fluke. It was a preview. The Browns might have something quietly developing right under everyone’s nose.

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