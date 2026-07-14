Browns Poised To Make Big Contract Moves With 2 Key Veterans

For much of the offseason, the futures of Grant Delpit and Denzel Ward with the Cleveland Browns have been a prominent topic of discussion. The veteran defensive backs are still seen as valuable players, but their contract status and age may not align with the Browns’ timeline for contention.

So, the thinking is that the Browns might try to get something for them in a trade, as they would likely attract significant interest on the market. Then, Cleveland could acquire more assets as it builds for the future.

Now, another potential path is emerging. Heading toward training camp, the Browns reportedly are considering keeping both Delpit and Ward, at least for a few more seasons.

According to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN, the Browns are poised to make big contract moves with the two key veterans, with the team open to the possibility of new deals.

“The Browns might have some off-field business to tend to before the season starts. In recent years, Cleveland has ironed out extensions or reworked deals for kicker Dustin Hopkins, wide receiver Amari Cooper and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah during the summer. Two of the team’s most tenured players, Ward and Delpit, could be next; league sources have indicated the Browns are open to striking new deals with both defensive standouts,” Oyefusi wrote.

Delpit, who will turn 28 years old in September, is about to enter his sixth season with the Browns. A second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, he can become a free agent after this season.

He has been a durable and productive player, missing just one game over the past two seasons and producing at least 80 combined tackles in each of the past four years. He has two 100-tackle seasons, including a career-high 111 in 16 games in 2024.

Ward, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, has arguably been even better, making the Pro Bowl the past three years as one of the best cornerbacks in the league. ESPN recently ranked the 29-year-old at No. 7 at his position, after he was No. 3 entering last season.

It is unclear what may have changed the Browns’ thinking. Neither Delpit nor Ward took part in any of the voluntary workouts under new head coach Todd Monken this spring, and they did not participate in the final mandatory minicamp, possibly because of their contract status.

While players like these would have value as potential trade targets, particularly by contenders near the trade deadline, the Browns may decide that they are better off keeping Delpit and Ward rather than taking a chance on finding younger replacements.

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