Browns Are Losing A Key Personnel Man

The Cleveland Browns are set to lose a respected member of their front office.

CBS Sports insider Matt Zenitz reported that the Miami Dolphins are expected to hire Browns senior college personnel advisor Shaun Herock, a move that takes a well-traveled and highly experienced evaluator out of Cleveland’s building.

“The Dolphins are expected to hire Browns senior college personnel advisor Shaun Herock, sources tell CBS Sports. Herock, who was the Raiders’ interim general manager in 2018, worked for the Raiders from 2012 to 2018 and from 2022 to 2024 and also for the Browns from 2019 to 2021 before rejoining them last year. Worked for the Packers from 1994 to 2011,” Zenitz reported.

The #Dolphins are expected to hire #Browns senior college personnel advisor Shaun Herock, sources tell @CBSSports. Herock, who was the Raiders’ interim general manager in 2018, worked for the Raiders from 2012-18 and from 2022-24 and also for the Browns from 2019-21 before… https://t.co/vkSeWcV5HG pic.twitter.com/UKw7nG44ED — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) May 26, 2026

Herock is not just any personnel man. He brings more than 30 years of NFL scouting and executive experience to whatever organization he is working for, and his resume reflects someone who has been trusted at the highest levels of the league for a long time.

He started his NFL career as a scouting intern with the Atlanta Falcons before landing with the Green Bay Packers in 1994, where he eventually worked his way up to assistant director of college scouting over a 17-year run that included two Super Bowl championships. He then spent time with the Oakland Raiders as director of college scouting and was named interim general manager in December 2018 following the dismissal of Reggie McKenzie. He joined the Browns in 2019 as a scout and was promoted to national scout before departing for Las Vegas in 2022. Cleveland brought him back in May 2025 as senior college personnel advisor, and now after just one year back in the building, he is headed to Miami.

Losing a two-time Super Bowl champion with three decades of scouting experience is never ideal, particularly when the Browns are in the middle of a critical roster building phase.

Andrew Berry will need to address the vacancy, and the sooner the better. Good personnel departments are built on continuity and experience, and Herock had plenty of both.

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