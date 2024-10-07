Browns Radio Host Believes ‘Changes Needed’ For Browns

The Cleveland Browns finished with their worst performance of the season, posting both their worst offensive and defensive showings of the year in a 34-13 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Cleveland finished with just 212 yards of total offense, settling for field goals in the second and third quarters before finally punching in a touchdown late in the game with the outcome well in hand.

Defensively, the Browns forced two turnovers – including the team’s first interception of the season – but allowed a season-worst 434 yards to the red-hot Commanders offense.

With poor showings on both sides of the football, Cleveland radio host Tony Rizzo shared his thoughts after the contest, suggesting that the team needs to evaluate its roles following the poor performance.

“Eye opening clunker by Stefanski today,” Rizzo wrote, adding, “Changes needed.”

Eye opening clunker by Stefanski today. Changes needed. Go Guards. #DawgPound — Tony Rizzo (@TheRealTRizzo) October 6, 2024

Rizzo is joining a loud chorus of fans calling for changes after the Browns entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations.

Cleveland advanced to the playoffs last season despite adversity, finishing the year with a league-best defense that propped up their revolving door at the quarterback position.

The Browns have dealt with numerous injuries to start the season, and the team has posted the second-most players on the injury report in back-to-back weeks.

Only the Seattle Seahawks have had more players listed on the injury report each week.

Cleveland is mired in a three-game losing streak, and the Browns will travel to Philadelphia next week for their third consecutive road contest.

The Eagles are off this week, allowing the squad an extra week to rest any injuries the team has experienced.

NEXT:

Deshaun Watson Explains Controversy Surrounding Third-Quarter Play Reaction