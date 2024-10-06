Deshaun Watson Explains Controversy Surrounding Third-Quarter Play Reaction

The Cleveland Browns opened the third quarter with the team’s second takeaway, recovering a fumble from Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin to set the team up deep in Washington territory.

Cleveland used back-to-back passes to wide receiver Amari Cooper to arrive at the Commanders’ two-yard line, but a false-start penalty pushed the team back to the seven.

The Browns burned a timeout just seconds later as the squad had too many men on the field.

After two plays pushed the Browns back another yard, Cleveland lined up a thrid-down-and-goal from the eight-yard line.

Seconds later, quarterback Deshaun Watson walked away from the huddle with time left on the play clock, and commenters wondered aloud what happened.

Analyst Jake Burns shared a video of the controversy surrounding the would-be play on X, noting that Watson realized the Browns had yet again too many men on the field in the huddle.

So, this is what happened. Watson realized too many players on the field in the huddle. You will see Cooper counting them as well. Watson knew they were not burning a second timeout. He's frustrated. Kevin is too. Walks over to his assistant coaches to say something. Gross stuff… pic.twitter.com/pOSKJb6Mw4 — Jake Burns (@jake_burns18) October 6, 2024

After the game, Watson and Cooper both confirmed that the Browns had to forfeit the play and settle for a field goal due to having too many players in the huddle.

Analyst Zac Jackson shared the information on X, noting that the star receiver had also recognized the Browns’ miscue, too.

Both Watson and Cooper said the Browns had too many men in the huddle ahead of the fourth down early 3Qwhen they took the delay call and kicked the field goal. That was two plays after the timeout which was two plays after the false start. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) October 6, 2024

Cleveland trailed 24-6 at that point, and despite a late touchdown, the team never threatened the Commanders’ commanding lead in a 34-13 defeat.

Watson finished the game with 125 yards passing on 15-of-28 passing, and the quarterback took seven sacks in the game that cost the Browns 33 yards.

Cleveland will attempt to regroup before the next contest as the Browns face the Philadelphia Eagles next week.

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals Troubling Stat About Deshaun Watson