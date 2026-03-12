Browns Re-Sign Defensive Back For 2026 Season

The Cleveland Browns have had a nice little free agency period thus far, bringing in Quincy Williams to take Devin Bush’s spot on defense, as well as a few offensive linemen to replace the entire starting line hitting free agency. After scoring the fewest points in the NFL over the past two years, upgrading on that side of the ball is crucial, but there are still holes on defense as well.

One area where the team needed some depth was in the secondary. The cornerback room is a little thin behind Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell, but help is on the way in the form of a familiar face.

Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports shared on X that the Browns are re-signing Tre Avery, who played ten games for the team last season. He spent the previous three years with the Tennessee Titans, and while he has yet to corral his first career interception, he is a reliable veteran depth piece who new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg can trust.

“The #Browns are re-signing cornerback Tre Avery, sources tell @CBSSports. Avery, who was with the Titans from 2022-24, played in 10 games for Cleveland last season. During his time with Tennessee, made five starts and posted 78 tackles along with 11 pass breakups,” Zenitz wrote.

The #Browns are re-signing cornerback Tre Avery, sources tell @CBSSports. Avery, who was with the Titans from 2022-24, played in 10 games for Cleveland last season. During his time with Tennessee, made five starts and posted 78 tackles along with 11 pass breakups. pic.twitter.com/ApDvhlGHRR — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) March 12, 2026

Not everybody is a fan of Cleveland’s free agency moves thus far, but you can’t please everyone. Everything Cleveland has done with its limited cap space up to this point has made sense, including plugging Avery back into a CB room that needed depth in the worst way.

Expectations were low a few weeks ago, given the lack of cap space, but GM Andrew Berry cleared over $35 million in space after restructuring Deshaun Watson’s contract. Cleveland should still have some room to work with after the moves it has already made, and it would be nice to see the wide receiver room get a little love.

All signs point toward the Browns using their two first-round picks on a left tackle and a receiver, but this WR room needs more than just one reliable option. The cupboard is bare outside of Jerry Jeudy, so we’ll see if Berry can find more help on the open market ahead of the draft.

NEXT:

Browns Given Mediocre Grade For Free Agent Move