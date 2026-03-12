Analyst Criticizes Browns’ Free Agency Moves

The Cleveland Browns have a lot on the line during this year’s offseason, and free agency is vitally important for improving their roster. Because the stakes are so high, every move they make will be closely watched and judged.

Bill Barnwell of ESPN hasn’t been blown away by the Browns during the start of free agency, and he said they are one of the “losers” of the league, at least so far.

He claimed that the Browns rushed into deals for new offensive linemen when they should have just waited instead of spending so much money on players who may not be worth it.

“The Browns need offensive linemen, given that four of their starters and sometimes-left-tackle Cam Robinson are free agents. Cleveland made one addition by trading for Tytus Howard, who should step in at right tackle, his preferred position. I’m not sure he has really ever been anything more than an average tackle, and the Browns gave him a two-year, $45 million extension as part of the trade. Cleveland added a second lineman Monday in former Chargers guard Zion Johnson, who signed a three-year deal worth $49.5 million. Johnson allowed seven sacks and 19 quick pressures, with the latter figure leading all guards in 2025. His 3.0% quick pressure rate was nearly 50% higher than the league average for guards. The Browns would have been better off waiting to see where the guard market went if they were paying that much to come to terms with Johnson on Monday,” Barnwell wrote.

It’s not like the Browns were going to have a lot of options in free agency. That is because they are strapped for cash and also because they aren’t the most attractive destination for multiple free agents. They had to aim for some under-the-radar prospects.

The way they spend money is very important, and Barnwell hasn’t been impressed by their choices. Tytus Howard, Zion Johnson, Elgton Jenkins, and Quincy Williams may end up proving they were the right choices for this team, but some analysts and fans feel the Browns are paying far too much for them. They feel Cleveland could have had better luck had they just waited.

At the same time, if Andrew Berry had waited too long, he might have missed out on the chance to sign any free agents.

