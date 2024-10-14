Browns Reach New Offensive Low After Loss To Eagles

The Cleveland Browns sunk a significant portion of the team’s salary cap into its offensive players this year, setting the mark before the season began as the team with the highest offensive payroll.

The returns on that investment have not been good through six games.

Cleveland continues to struggle with scoring, having earned just 32 total points from the unit over the past three contests.

The Browns’ inability to score has been downright historic.

Analyst Field Yates revealed to what depth this history-making scoring drought has reached for the Browns.

On X, Yates noted that Cleveland is now the first time in the past decade to be held to fewer than 20 points in each of the team’s first six contests.

The Browns have now become the first team in 10 years to score under 20 points in each of its first 6 games of the season. Cleveland has now scored once in its last 29 drives. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 13, 2024

Cleveland has also scored only one touchdown in the team’s past 29 drives, another mark the Browns’ offense would prefer to not own.

The Browns have scored two offensive touchdowns in the same game only twice this season, relying on special teams and defense to account for a significant chunk of points in their other games this season.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins has scored nearly 39 percent of his team’s points this year as he made 10 of the 12 field goals he’s attempted this season as well as seven of the team’s eight extra points.

Safety Rodney McLeod – who scored the defensive touchdown on Sunday – now has two touchdowns this season and is tied as the team’s leading scorer with wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Amari Cooper as both have caught a pair of touchdown passes in 2024.

Running back Nick Chubb is set to return this Sunday barring any setbacks, and Cleveland is hoping his spark will help the offense out of its doldrums.

