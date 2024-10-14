Browns Nation

Monday, October 14, 2024
Kevin Stefanski Reveals Why He's Not Making A QB Change

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Why He’s Not Making A QB Change

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
Kevin Stefanski (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns made the playoffs last season.

They did so after starting five different quarterbacks last season.

Notably, Joe Flacco was the best of all of them, and it wasn’t even close.

That’s why it was rather shocking and disappointing to see that they didn’t even pick up the phone to make him an offer.

Some speculated that it had to do with the fact that Jameis Winston was more similar to the kind of player they wanted and needed for their offense, while others stated that they didn’t want to put pressure on Deshaun Watson in the case he struggled early in the season.

Watson has, indeed, struggled mightily, and the fans and the media have been calling for him to be benched almost since the start of the season.

Kevin Stefanski, however, just won’t do it.

As reported by 92.3 The Fan, the reigning Coach of the Year claimed that the team needed to keep doing what they were doing, adding that Watson gave them the best chance to win right now.

“I think it’s just important that we continue to do everything we can to play good, sound football. I think Deshaun gives us the best chance to win. Continues to give us the best chance to win,” Stefanski said.

Watson isn’t the player he used to be.

Either because of injuries, a lack of confidence, or both, he’s not making good throws or good decisions.

The Browns’ season is slipping right through their fingers, and while Jameis Winston might not be the solution, they should at least try something different if they expect to get different results.

Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

