Browns Nation

Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Browns Recently Had Workout With Rookie Center

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have been busy building their 2025 squad, adding several undrafted free agent players to compete for roster spots.

Cleveland’s focus has been on the offensive side as the Browns have targeted talented players who can turn around last year’s league-worst scoring unit.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Cleveland brought in a player who can help improve the offense this year.

Wilson shared on social media that Mississippi State center Ethan Miner had a workout with the Browns on Monday.

Miner is listed as a 6-foot-2, 305-pound prospect by Mississippi State last season.

The center was listed on the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl watchlists after his inclusion on multiple preseason All-SEC lists.

In 2024, Miner started 12 games for the Bulldogs, earning a 69.9 offensive blocking grade according to PFF.

He committed only one penalty in 2024, allowing just three sacks and 12 pressures in his final season.

Previously, Miner played at two other schools: North Texas and Arkansas State.

The center has started at least 11 games per season at that position for those schools since 2021.

Cleveland currently has three centers on their roster, headlined by veteran Ethan Pocic.

The Browns also have Luke Wypler returning this season after missing the 2024 campaign due to an injury.

Rookie Justin Osborne is the other center on Cleveland’s roster, joining the Browns after playing at SMU in 2024.

Cleveland’s offensive line is among the oldest in the NFL, as the team relies on multiple veterans up front.

The Browns will begin their offseason activities on May 27, holding multiple sessions throughout June.

NEXT:  Browns Legend Believes 2 Rookies Will Be Game-Changers
Browns Nation