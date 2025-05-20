Browns Legend Believes 2 Rookies Will Be Game-Changers

The Cleveland Browns entered this offseason with a clear mission on their agenda: to strengthen the running back position, and they addressed it decisively in the 2025 NFL Draft.

By selecting Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, the Browns added fresh legs and immediate talent to their backfield.

Both rookies are projected to see early action, and based on Cleveland’s established philosophy at the position, their specific roles might already be taking shape.

Cleveland Browns legend Hanford Dixon sees tremendous upside in these additions.

“I think when you look at the kid out of Ohio State (Quinshon Judkins), and the kid out of Tennessee (Dylan Sampson),…. I think those two guys are going to come in here, and they are really going to contribute right away,” Dixon stated during his recent podcast segment.

.@HanfordDixon29 thinks the two new #Browns running backs are going to be HUGE difference makers this season. #DawgPound "I think those two guys are going to come in here and they are really going to contribute right away." Presented by @SmartChoiceWin_ https://t.co/r5lHtnWfHE pic.twitter.com/b2KyJSPeAf — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) May 18, 2025

The Browns have a strong recent history of dynamic running back tandems.

Few partnerships have embodied Cleveland football over the past decade quite like Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

From 2019 through 2023, this duo formed the backbone of the Browns’ offensive attack.

Their reliability and teamwork became the offensive identity in Cleveland.

The primary purpose behind rebuilding the ground game is to reduce pressure on a passing attack that will likely face challenges.

The motivation for General Manager Andrew Berry and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski to stock up on running back talent becomes obvious when considering the current offensive landscape.

Jerome Ford continues to be an important piece, particularly as a receiving option out of the backfield.

Now with Judkins and Sampson in the mix, the Browns add two runners with natural instincts and breakthrough potential.

While their playing styles aren’t exact replicas of the Chubb-Hunt combination, this new pairing could prove equally effective in its own distinctive way.

