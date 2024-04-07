Browns Nation

Sunday, April 7, 2024
Browns Recently Met With Washington LB

By
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces a pick by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

 

With the 2024 NFL Draft drawing near, the Cleveland Browns are finalizing who they intend to pick with their selections.

Despite only having five draft picks this year, including a second, third, fifth, sixth, and seventh-rounder, the Browns are taking a quality over quantity approach.

As such, they’re looking to strategically select young players to fill specific roles and holes on their roster, including at the linebacker position.

While there are a number of linebackers entering the draft that could fall to the Browns, they reportedly met with Edefuan Ulofoshio from the University of Washington (via Faithful Dawgs Podcast on Twitter).

Ulofoshio is a 24-year old six-year senior, who enjoyed two extra years of eligibility, due to COVID and injuries.

As such, even though he’s going to be a rookie this year, it feels like Ulofoshio is already a veteran, as he’s two to three years older than many of the other players entering the draft.

His best year was his most recent one, as he had career highs in tackles, sacks, interceptions, and defensive touchdowns, tallying 94, 3, 1, and 1 respectively.

Ulofoshio is the perfect example of a player who’s good enough to make an impact in the NFL, but who’s career likely wasn’t impressive enough to make him a potential first or early second-round pick.

There’s a good chance he’ll fall to the Browns in the second, or even the third round, in which case they will likely sweep him up.

Ulofoshio is known for his speed and strength, and having the opportunity to learn from recently signed veterans like Jordan Hicks and Devin Bush would serve him well.

Browns Nation