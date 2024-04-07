Browns Nation

Sunday, April 7, 2024
Josh Cribbs Has A Warning About Browns’ 2024 Schedule

Former member of the Cleveland Browns Josh Cribbs poses with a fan during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had a solid season in 2023, but solid isn’t going to get it done in 2024.

As good as it was to see them make the playoffs, and especially considering how much they struggled with injuries, it’s time to take the next step.

Nonetheless, it won’t get any easier next season, not even despite being back to full strength.

At least, that’s how team legend Josh Cribbs seems to think.

Talking on “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs,” the former special teamer showed his concerns about the team’s upcoming schedule.

He talked about how being in the AFC North Division already means trouble in terms of strength of schedule and having to play the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, and even the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars only makes it tougher.

He’s got a valid point, but it’s not like the Browns haven’t held their ground in the division.

Kevin Stefanski has found plenty of success against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, and the team has gone .500 against the division with him at the helm.

That’s more impressive if you consider the fact that the team has had two consecutive seasons with a revolving door at the quarterback position.

At the end of the day, it’ll all go down to how much of an impact a healthy Deshaun Watson can make.

This team already has an elite defense and is well coached, so as much as they have to look out for other teams, other teams will also have to deal with them.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

