Browns Remember Notable Combine Performance From Last Year

By

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

As the dawn rises on Day 3 of the NFL Combine, the Cleveland Browns are taking it all in.

The combine is a great way for recently graduated college players entering the league to turn some heads and boost their draft equity.

A player can go from not being on a team’s radar to being at the top in no time, thanks to the skilled competitions and physical activities they participate in.

From running the 40-yard dash to passing and blocking exercises, there are plenty of ways for young players to prove their value.

Just last year, in fact, Dorian Thompson-Robinson had such an impressive performance at the combine that the Browns ended up drafting him in the fifth round of the 2023 draft (via the Browns on Twitter).

While Thompson-Robinson may have been on the Browns’ draft radar before the combine, he was certainly high on it afterwards.

In addition to looking sharp in his passing and running drills, Thompson-Robinson wowed the Browns with his determination and competitive edge.

Those same traits are part of the reason why he was able to step in as a backup and win a game for the team last year.

It’s also why the Browns have high hopes for Thompson-Robinson in the future once he has had time to gain some more experience.

With the 2024 NFL Draft coming up at the end of April, the Browns are once again using the combine to see who they should target.

While they don’t have any first-round draft picks, the Browns have the 54th pick and seven picks in all.

