Joe Flacco Is Reportedly On The Radar Of AFC Team

In 2023, former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco was sitting at home until the Cleveland Browns called him for help.

After starting quarterback Deshaun Watson went down with a season-ending injury early in the year, Flacco was summoned to help the Browns stay afloat.

He responded like the seasoned pro he is and led Cleveland to the playoffs for just the third time this century.

Watson is expected back for the 2024 season, meaning that Flacco isn’t likely to return.

Although he is 39 years old, there will be no shortage of teams looking to add him to backup or even start.

One such team, according to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, per Dov Kleiman on Twitter, is the New England Patriots.

The #Patriots may be interested in signing QB Joe Flacco via Free Agency, per @MaryKayCabot pic.twitter.com/aWy0iixNZE — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 1, 2024

Long-time head coach Bill Belichick is no longer with New England, and the organization is going through a massive overhaul.

New coaches, new personnel decision-makers, and several new faces on the roster are expected to help improve the team after a 4-13 record this past season.

After reaching the playoffs in 2021, the Pats have gone downhill quickly.

Their record was 8-9 in 2022 followed by last year’s four victories.

The Quarterback position has been the primary issue, and Belichick started both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe in 2023.

Jones will more than likely be with a new team for the 2024 season after just three years in New England.

Pundits are also nearly universal in believing that the Pats would be foolish not to draft a quarterback with their third overall pick.

If that’s the case, Flacco would be a good choice to start while the new guy learns the ropes.