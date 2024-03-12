Browns Nation

Browns Reportedly Close To Signing Former No. 1 Overall Pick

By

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

Joe Flacco shrugged off some forgettable post-Ravens years and gave Cleveland Browns fans a memorable run.

His play down the stretch of a playoff season earned him the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year Award.

But it wasn’t enough to earn him a return ticket to Cleveland.

Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz broke the news Tuesday morning that the team is closing in on a deal with Jameis Winston.

 

Andrew Berry returned to form in signing a backup passer that mimics the skill set of his starter.

The former Buccaneers and Saints quarterback can earn up to $8.7 million, hopefully without seeing the field.

Deshaun Watson is set to begin throwing later this month as he recovers from significant shoulder surgery.

Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson can run the offense as designed for Watson if he is not ready for camp.

And they can step in seamlessly in the event of another injury during the season.

Winston threw for over 5,000 yards in 2019 with 33 touchdowns.

But opposing defenses picked him off 30 times and he completed fewer than half of his pass attempts.

After the season, Winston underwent Lasik surgery to correct his eyesight.

Tampa Bay didn’t wait to see the results, letting Winston go to New Orleans as Drew Brees’ backup.

In his only decent stretch of starts since then, Winston went 5-2 with 14 touchdowns and only 3 interceptions in 2021.

Cleveland fans hope he can match that performance if they need him to step in for Watson.

