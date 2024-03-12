Browns Nation

Browns Retain Another DE In Free Agency

By

Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns keep making moves.

Another defensive end will return to the team to keep making a name for himself in Jim Schwartz’s defense.

After agreeing to terms to keep veteran Za’Darius Smith, they’ve now gotten Sam Kamara back as well.

Insider Brad Stainbrook revealed that Kamara signed his Exclusive Rights Free Agent tender earlier this week.

For those who don’t know what this means, the ERFA tag is given to players with less than four vested seasons in the league to prevent them from hitting unrestricted free agency.

Kamara had less than two accrued seasons, thus being eligible for the ERFA.

The Browns just had to give him a qualifying offer, and he’s not allowed to test the waters to try and get more someplace else, so his hands were pretty much tied to stay with the organization.

While he hasn’t made much of an impact on the team — making just two appearances to date — he’s been a mainstay on the practice squad over the past two seasons, and he could have a bigger role going forward if Smith’s playing time declines due to injury or age.

He’s now going to join the 90-man roster for training camp, and the Browns might look to keep him on the practice squad again for most of the season.

The team will continue to try and make moves to revamp one of the best defenses in the league ahead of a make-or-break season.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

