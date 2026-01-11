Browns Request Interview With Rams Passing Game Coordinator

The Cleveland Browns continue to cast a wide net in their head coaching search.

According to Adam Schefter, the team has now requested an interview with Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, adding another intriguing name to a growing list of candidates as the organization looks for its next leader.

“Browns now have requested a head coach interview with Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase,” Schefter wrote.

Scheelhaase is not a household name yet, but his rise around the league has been fast. He is entering just his second season with the Rams and currently serves as their pass game coordinator after spending the 2024 season as an offensive assistant and pass game specialist. Despite being relatively new to the NFL coaching ranks, his early results have been hard to ignore.

In his first season working with the Rams’ passing attack, the offense finished top-10 in total passing yards and yards per game. Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for more than 3,000 yards again, posted one of the best completion percentages of his career, and continued climbing the NFL’s all-time passing charts. The Rams also became one of the most efficient receiving groups in the league, finishing with one of the lowest drop rates in football.

Wide receiver Puka Nacua has flourished in Scheelhaase’s system, ranking among league leaders in yards after the catch, first downs, receptions, and receiving yards during the second half of the season. That kind of production is exactly what gets attention from teams searching for offensive creativity and player development.

For the Browns, the interest makes plenty of sense.

This roster is loaded on defense, but the offense has been inconsistent for two seasons. Whether the next quarterback is a rookie, Deshaun Watson, or someone else entirely, the franchise desperately needs a coaching staff that can modernize the passing game and develop skill players. Scheelhaase’s work with Stafford and the Rams receivers shows he understands spacing, timing, and how to build an offense around what his players do best.

He would also represent a different direction from the traditional veteran head coach route. The Browns have been burned before chasing names. This time, the front office appears open to betting on younger coaches with fresh ideas and strong offensive track records.

That does not mean Scheelhaase is the favorite. Far from it. The Browns are still expected to interview several more established candidates in the coming days. But his inclusion signals something important about the direction of this search.

