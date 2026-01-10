Browns Set To Interview Another Big Name For Head Coaching Job

The Cleveland Browns’ coaching search just added another big name.

According to Daniel Oyefusi, the Browns are set to interview former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel for its head coaching vacancy.

“The Browns are set to interview former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel for their head coach opening, source confirms (@MikeSilver first). McDaniel served as wide receivers coach for Cleveland in 2014,” Oyefusi said.

The Browns are set to interview former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel for their head coach opening, source confirms (@MikeSilver first). McDaniel served as wide receivers coach for Cleveland in 2014. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) January 10, 2026

McDaniel has become one of the most recognizable offensive minds in football over the past few years. His creativity, aggressive play calling, and ability to build quarterback-friendly systems helped turn Miami into one of the league’s most explosive offenses during his tenure. Even with the Dolphins ultimately moving on from him, his reputation around the league remains strong.

And for the Browns, this interview makes plenty of sense.

This organization badly needs answers on offense. The defense has been carrying the team for multiple seasons, while the offense has cycled through quarterbacks, coordinators, and identities. If the Browns truly have plans to keep Jim Schwartz in place as defensive coordinator, as multiple insiders have suggested, then pairing him with an offensive head coach becomes the logical next step.

McDaniel fits that profile.

His stint in Miami ended after a disappointing season, and some around the league have questioned his personality and leadership style. But McDaniel checks a lot of boxes, whether fans love the idea or not.

At the very least, his name being in the mix confirms that the Browns are serious about changing the direction of their offense.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Key Detail Browns Are Telling Head Coach Candidates