Browns Reveal D’Onta Foreman Being Treated After ‘Direct Blow’ To Head

The Cleveland Browns had a scary incident occur during practice on Thursday.

During a routine special teams drill, new Cleveland running back D’Onta Foreman went to the ground and remained there after the drill concluded, prompting trainers to come onto the field to treat Foreman.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot shared on Twitter the Browns’ statement after Foreman’s injury as the running back was carted off the field after he “sustained a direct blow to the head that resulted in neck pain.”

Statement from #Browns on D’Onta Foreman who will be transported by helicopter: pic.twitter.com/0ZEWnCGqAX — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 1, 2024

According to the statement, Cleveland’s athletic trainers immobilized him as part of their standard procedures, and he was flown to nearby Roanoke, Virginia, for medical treatment.

The team confirmed that Foreman had movement in all of his extremities before leaving the field.

Analyst Daryl Ruiter shared photographs on Twitter of the immediate aftermath when trainers first arrived to help Foreman, showing the running back was sitting up initially before the medical staff used their emergency precautions to ensure Foreman’s health.

Cart and board out for RB D’Onta Foreman #Browns pic.twitter.com/muR5D9hTGQ — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) August 1, 2024

Foreman joined the Browns this offseason after playing in Chicago last season.

The veteran running back was considered a short-yardage option for the Browns this season until Nick Chubb – who is also rehabbing an injury he sustained in 2023 – returns to action later this year.

Clevelandbrowns.com staff writer Kelsey Russo shared a powerful image from the end of the practice as Foreman’s teammates gathered on the field and took a knee.

#Browns all took a knee following practice today after RB D’Onta Foreman was immobilized and carted off the field during practice pic.twitter.com/JTUcueo5aF — Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) August 1, 2024

Should Foreman be placed on the injured list, he will be the third athlete from the running back room (along with Chubb and Nyheim Hines) who is dealing with injuries this preseason.

NEXT:

Insider Identifies Biggest Takeaway From Browns New Offense