Insider Identifies Biggest Takeaway From Browns New Offense

Much of the Browns’ offseason discussions have centered on what the new-look Cleveland offense will actually look like once the team begins the 2024 NFL regular season.

This week’s training camp has provided the most detailed look yet at how Cleveland is implementing a three- and four-receiver base set into their offensive attack as the Browns begin to practice in full pads.

Insider Tony Grossi has already noticed some changes unfolding with the Browns offense.

Speaking on “The Daily Grossi” Podcast on Wednesday, the insider revealed his biggest takeaways from the Browns’ new offensive scheme after watching training camp this week.

“You’re getting rid of the ball, putting it in the receivers’ hands, and letting them make the play,” Grossi said.

Grossi said that the passes in this offense are meant to be short and quick so that the receivers can catch the football and rack up significant yards after the catch.

The insider added that the team has focused significant attention on screen passes to wide receivers, tight ends, and running backs out of a shotgun formation.

Ideally, the game plan’s focus is to get the ball immediately into their playmakers’ hands and keep Watson from taking unnecessary hits from the defense.

Despite shelving much of head coach Kevin Stefanski’s traditional offensive methods, the Browns have not abandoned putting the quarterback under center to receive the snap as several plays – more than Grossi expected, he admitted – during training camp have come from direct snaps.

The real test will occur when an opposing defense goes against the Browns’ offense to see how Stefanski’s play-calling holds up in this new offensive style, Grossi added.

