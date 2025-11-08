Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, November 8, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Rookie Becoming A Go-To Playmaker

Browns Rookie Becoming A Go-To Playmaker

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Rookie Becoming A Go-To Playmaker
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It’s no secret that this season has been a major disappointment for the Cleveland Browns. Still, there is one bright spot, rookie running back Quinshon Judkins.

Despite the team’s offensive struggles, Judkins has looked like a future star. He has consistently moved the chains and is quickly becoming Cleveland’s most dependable option in the red zone.

According to Jacob Gibbs, Judkins ranks fifth among NFL players in percentage of offensive touches in the red zone in games started.

With 48 percent of the Browns’ red zone touches, he trails only Christian McCaffrey, Ashton Jeanty, Jonathan Taylor and Javonte Williams. Judkins is notably ahead of Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley, and he missed the season opener, barely played in Week 2, and left Week 8 with a shoulder injury.

Granted, it’s not like the Browns have had a lot of touches in the red zone, but they clearly have the utmost confidence in Judkins, who was a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Coming out of the bye week, Judkins is reportedly on track to get back on the field in Week 10, and given the New York Jets’ decimated defense, he could be in for a massive performance.

NEXT:  Browns Could Make Big Move With Shedeur Sanders In 2026
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation