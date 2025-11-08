Browns Rookie Becoming A Go-To Playmaker

It’s no secret that this season has been a major disappointment for the Cleveland Browns. Still, there is one bright spot, rookie running back Quinshon Judkins.

Despite the team’s offensive struggles, Judkins has looked like a future star. He has consistently moved the chains and is quickly becoming Cleveland’s most dependable option in the red zone.

According to Jacob Gibbs, Judkins ranks fifth among NFL players in percentage of offensive touches in the red zone in games started.

Percentage of offensive touches in the red zone in games started: 63% – Christian McCaffrey

57% – Ashton Jeanty

52% – Jonathan Taylor

49% – Javonte Williams

48% – Quinshon Judkins

47% – Josh Jacobs

44% – Jahmyr Gibbs

43% – Derrick Henry

43% – Bijan Robinson

With 48 percent of the Browns’ red zone touches, he trails only Christian McCaffrey, Ashton Jeanty, Jonathan Taylor and Javonte Williams. Judkins is notably ahead of Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley, and he missed the season opener, barely played in Week 2, and left Week 8 with a shoulder injury.

Granted, it’s not like the Browns have had a lot of touches in the red zone, but they clearly have the utmost confidence in Judkins, who was a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Coming out of the bye week, Judkins is reportedly on track to get back on the field in Week 10, and given the New York Jets’ decimated defense, he could be in for a massive performance.

