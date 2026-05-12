Jarvis Landry Shares Honest Take On Browns’ QB Competition

For much of this offseason so far, Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders have been pitted against each other in their competition to become the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns this season. It is an entertaining narrative that will generate significant interest until a final decision is made by head coach Todd Monken.

However, as teammates, the two players will have to co-exist, along with Dillon Gabriel, to help make the Browns the best they can be. That is why one former Cleveland wide receiver is suggesting a different approach.

Jarvis Landry recently shared an honest take on the Browns’ QB competition, saying Watson and Sanders should “love on each other.”

“Cleveland put themselves in a good position to protect the quarterback. Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, let’s find out who’s going to be the starter this year. Cleveland has been dying for a winning football team since I’ve been there. Just go out there. Compete as brothers. Love on each other. Help each other, and let your play speak for itself,” Landry said.

The Browns were looking out for their QB with their first-round pick this year 💪 pic.twitter.com/Yx0sEW9dYZ — 4th and South (@4thAndSouthPod) May 12, 2026

That is an interesting idea from someone who should understand the competitive nature of professional athletes, and even more specifically, NFL quarterbacks. Unlike any other position on offense, only one QB can play at one time, and the only way for anyone else to get on the field would likely require an injury or poor performance.

In this particular case, in addition to playing time, Watson and Sanders may be fighting to extend their NFL careers. Watson has not played in a game since October 2024 due to injury, and he will no longer be under contract after this season. Meanwhile, Sanders is a fifth-round pick who was fortunate to get an extended run of starts on a bad team as a rookie, and his future as a viable NFL player remains in doubt.

That’s not even mentioning Gabriel, who is also looking to secure a role in the league despite some notable physical shortcomings. On top of all of that, rookie Taylen Green is joining the quarterback room as a sixth-round pick who may have the highest ceiling out of all of them and could steal one of their roster spots.

In a perfect world, all of the Browns’ quarterbacks would work together to make each other better for the good of the team. That could turn out to be the case.

But it is more likely that the one player who emerges will be looking over his shoulder, at least at the beginning of the season.

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Analyst Reveals Realistic Expectation For Todd Monken's First Year