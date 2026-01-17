Browns’ Rookie Class Earns Major Praise For 2025 Season

The Cleveland Browns didn’t have the sort of season they wanted, but there were certain things to be excited about. For example, the team had one of the best rookie classes in the league, which means the future could be incredibly bright.

In fact, when compared to the rest of the NFL, the Browns had a top-five draft class. Writing for PFF, Trevor Sikkema said Cleveland had the fifth-best rookie group.

Calling them “impactful,” Sikkema listed several players who are generating a lot of excitement for the Browns.

“Cleveland Browns: 0.5648 cumulative WAA/WAR,” Sikkema wrote. “Once again, no quarterback analysis here, so Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel aren’t in this equation. Nonetheless, this was an excellent and impactful class for the Browns. Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. was their top rookie, followed by Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate, Carson Schwesinger. Defensive tackle Mason Graham, wide receiver Isaiah Bond, and running backs Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson and Raheim Sanders all earned positive WAA numbers for their contributions.”

The only teams ahead of the Browns on this list are the Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Tennessee Titans. They sit just before the Houston Texans, New England Patriots, and Buffalo Bills.

There is no doubt that Fannin, Schwesinger, Graham, Bond, Judkins, Sampson, and Sanders are something special. But if they were doing so well this year, why did the Browns still come up short?

Part of it has to do with age and experience. These players are talented and promising, but they still need some time before they can truly compete and overcome the competition.

On top of that, the Browns’ problems are so numerous that even though these young players are impressing, it just isn’t enough. Special teams had several issues throughout the year; the team’s offensive line was never consistent, and injuries flared up all year long.

In fact, a couple of the rookies on this list were dealt injuries, showing just how severe and widespread the problem was.

The good news for the Browns is that these players are gaining a lot of buzz after just one season. With a whole offseason working together, more practices, and a new coach, they could all be looking even better when next season kicks off.

Browns fans aren’t content with where the team is right now, but they are enthusiastic about the future.

