Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Analyst Makes Big Statement About Browns’ Rookie Class

Ernesto Cova
By
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

For years, the Cleveland Browns failed to find much value in the NFL Draft. Some of that had to do with the Deshaun Watson trade and the valuable assets they had to give up to get him. However, after watching other teams find value in the latter rounds of the draft, it seemed like organizational malpractice also had plenty to do with that.

Now, after years of swings and misses, GM Andrew Berry may have finally made up for the other seasons. This draft class has turned plenty of heads around the league, and while the Browns have only won three games this season, this draft class looks like stars in the making. With that in mind, team analyst Andrew Siciliano shared his honest thoughts on the Browns’ rookie class.

Clearly, they stand out from the rest of the pack:

“They have the best rookie class in the NFL. Period. You had Shedeur out there along with both Sampson and Judkins on the final possession, along with Isaiah Bond, Harold Fannin, and Gage Larvadain. That was the crew that marched the team down the field twice in the fourth quarter,” Siciliano said.

Truth be told, it’s hard to disagree with that statement. The Browns have the best rookies in the game, and it’s not particularly close.

Carson Schwesinger should run away with Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, and it should even be unanimous. As for the offense, Quinshon Judkins and Harold Fannin Jr. look like superstars.

Shedeur Sanders turning out to be their franchise player or a valuable trade chip would be the icing on top of the cake. The jury is still out on him, but he’s getting better with every start, and he’s going to close out the season as the starter.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

