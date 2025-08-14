Browns Rookie Could Have Big Performance On Saturday

While most of the talk around the Cleveland Browns has focused on their quarterbacks, the defense might set the tone.

As such, perhaps it’s time to focus on the team’s first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft a little more.

With that in mind, Browns analyst Mac Blank pointed out that defensive tackle Mason Graham could be in for a huge preseason game on Saturday.

“With Landon Dickerson injured Mason Graham has a chance to look really good on Saturday,” he wrote.

With Landon Dickerson injured Mason Graham has a chance to look really good on Saturday Starting Eagles IOL 2024 PFF grades G Kenyon Green 38.6 (132nd/136)

C Cam Jurgens 67.1 (16th/64)

C Cam Jurgens 67.1 (16th/64)

G Tyler Steen 40.6 (131st/136)

The Philadelphia Eagles usually boast a stout offensive line, but Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson is out with an injury.

The No. 5 overall pick out of Michigan has looked solid through training camp.

Insiders have raved about his ability to dominate in the trenches and disrupt the offense.

Like most starters, Graham might not be out there for long, but the Browns should give him a couple of drives to fine-tune things ahead of his first NFL season.

Graham has the potential to be a generational player in the interior of the defensive line.

Not many defensive tackles merit being a top-five pick, and while some argue that’s not an impact position, Graham has the makings of a Defensive Player of the Year.

Along with Myles Garrett, coordinator Jim Schwartz has a physical and dominant one-two punch at the line of scrimmage, and it’ll be great to watch Graham’s development.

Hopefully, he’ll give fans a glimpse of what’s to come against the defending Super Bowl champions.

