Browns Rookie Could Shake Up The Game In London

The Cleveland Browns enter Week 5 in transition, shifting from veteran Joe Flacco to rookie Dillon Gabriel at quarterback.

That change increases the importance of Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland’s second-round pick, who is quickly becoming the offense’s most versatile weapon.

His workload has grown each week, and the pattern suggests bigger opportunities ahead against the Minnesota Vikings in London.

Analyst Mac Blank highlighted why Judkins could be crucial against the 2-2 Vikings, pointing to statistics that indicate a potential breakout performance.

“Currently, Browns rookie Quinshon Judkins has the HIGHEST yards after contact average (4.18) of any NFL RB with 49+ attempts. If Steelers RB Kenneth Gainwell can rush for 99yds on this Vikings defense, Judkins can have a day,” Blank wrote on X.

At 220 pounds, Judkins offers the power that can wear down a front seven over four quarters.

He doesn’t shy away from contact and doesn’t require wide-open lanes to generate yardage.

Between the tackles, he’s patient but decisive and able to navigate traffic.

His workload has climbed steadily: 10 carries in Week 2 against Baltimore, 18 in Week 3 versus Green Bay, and 21 last week against Detroit.

That progression reflects the coaching staff’s growing trust in his ability to carry the offense amid quarterback uncertainty.

Minnesota’s defense struggled last week against Kenneth Gainwell, who rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns despite not being a traditional workhorse.

If similar breakdowns reappear, Judkins’ combination of size and speed could create chunk plays early and potentially dictate tempo.

