Grant Delpit Highlights Rising Stars On Browns’ Roster

The Cleveland Browns have faced a turbulent start to their 2025 season, but the rookie class has provided a bright spot during the transition.

Grant Delpit has watched these young players grow throughout the offseason, stepping into leadership roles and making immediate contributions on the field.

Their early impact has given the team something to build on despite the challenging circumstances.

Delpit didn’t hesitate when asked about the group’s performance.

He recently praised their composure and the high standard they’ve set for themselves as they navigate the demands of professional football.

“I think it’s just the poise of the rookie class,” Delpit said. “Out of all our rookies right now, it’s a high standard in that rookie class man, from Harold (Fannin Jr.) to Q-Judd (Quinshon Judkins) to D-Samp (Dylan Sampson), Carson (Schwesinger), the general of the defense. Right now those guys have been rolling, so hopefully Dillon goes in there and takes the head of it, of the rookie class and really leads those guys.”

Harold Fannin Jr. has quickly become a reliable target in the passing game.

The third-round tight end from Bowling Green creates mismatches and brings versatility to the offense.

Quinshon Judkins overcame offseason legal and contract issues to start his NFL career, adding energy to the rushing attack in limited opportunities.

Dylan Sampson, a fourth-round pick from Tennessee, has shown promise as a complementary back behind Judkins despite mixed snaps.

Carson Schwesinger has emerged as the defensive leader Delpit referenced. The second-round linebacker calls signals at middle linebacker and has made impactful plays consistently since joining the starting lineup.

Delpit also mentioned Dillon Gabriel, who will make his first NFL start Sunday with plenty of eyes watching to see if the trust placed in him is justified.

The rookie class has brought offensive versatility and defensive stability to Cleveland.

Their contributions suggest the front office’s investment is already shaping the Browns’ identity moving forward into 2025 and beyond.

