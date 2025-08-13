Browns Rookie Dominated In Joint Practice With Eagles

The Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles are holding joint practices this week, providing both teams with an early test ahead of their preseason meeting.

For Cleveland, one rookie made a strong impression against some of the league’s top talent.

Mason Graham has been turning heads since arriving as the Browns’ fifth overall draft pick.

The former Michigan standout continued his impressive start during the joint practices in Philadelphia.

We’re in red zone 11s now. Flacco running the 1s. Mason Graham just got a “sack” on Hurts after he couldn’t find an open receiver. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 13, 2025

Reports from the sessions highlighted Graham’s dominant showing against Philadelphia’s front.

“Word out of PHI is Browns Mason Graham had a huge day. Constantly disrupting with multiple plays that would have been sacks. The 5th overall pick continues to impress inside Berea.”

Graham has made the transition from college star to NFL contributor look effortless. His preseason debut against Carolina showed his ability to split double teams and generate consistent pressure.

The burst and power that made him a top-five selection have translated well to the professional level.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has praised Graham’s footwork and mental approach. The rookie has brought immediate energy to Cleveland’s defensive line room.

The joint practices gave him chances to test himself against the Eagles’ strong offensive line.

While Philadelphia’s offensive line had success in some drills, Graham’s motor created problems throughout the sessions.

He forced several hurried throws and disrupted multiple plays.

His strong training camp performance suggests he could play a significant role in Cleveland’s AFC North hopes this season.

