Analyst Believes Browns Can Transform Offense With One Draft Move

For months, Carnell Tate has been linked to the Cleveland Browns. As the NFL draft draws closer, the rookie is still tied to the Browns, and some people are calling on the front office to do whatever it takes to get him.

Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Nathan Zegura said he wouldn’t think twice about drafting Tate. He highlighted how much this is a scoring league and suggested that Tate can help the team score more touchdowns in 2026.

Calling him “a quarterback’s best friend,” Zegura stated that Tate is exactly what the Browns need right now.

“I would take Carnell Tate, and I wouldn’t even think twice about it. This is a scoring league. The strongest correlation between making the playoffs every year in your conference is to be a top-scoring offense. If you’re a top-7 scoring offense in your conference, it’s like a 90+ percent correlation to making the playoffs. I want guys that can score the football. I think his route-running is so savvy. His hands are great. Great at contested catches. Will be a quarterback’s best friend, and I think that’s what we need. I think we need playmakers here,” Zegura said.

"I would take Carnell Tate and I wouldn't even think twice about it," – @NathanZegura on the Browns pick at no. 6 overall. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/Obp99SSvGP — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 10, 2026

There is some belief he could slide slightly in the draft. Still, that scenario feels far from guaranteed.

Many analysts view Tate as the top wide receiver in this class, which raises an important question: what are the chances he is still available after the No. 6 pick? If Cleveland chooses to wait or go in a different direction early, they run a real risk of missing out on him altogether.

Even with a less-than-expected 40 time at the NFL Combine, Tate’s overall skill set remains highly appealing. His route running, hands, and playmaking ability continue to stand out, and those traits could lead another team to select him quickly if the Browns pass.

The Browns must be careful not to overthink the situation. Wide receiver is a clear need, and Tate may be the most complete option available.

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