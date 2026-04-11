Analyst Warns Browns About Potential Draft Mistake At No. 6

The Cleveland Browns shocked the world right out of the gate with their trade down from No. 2 to No. 5 in the 2025 NFL Draft, but if the way GM Andrew Berry has orchestrated this offseason is any indication, Cleveland’s 2026 draft could be much chalkier than last year’s. Voids have been filled throughout the roster, but there are still a pair of huge holes at left tackle and wide receiver that could easily be taken care of with the sixth and 24th picks in the first round.

Most fans and analysts are fine if that’s the plan, but the Browns haven’t been a franchise that does the obvious thing all too often. Sometimes, like last year, they like to throw a curveball, and one analyst recently urged the team not to throw a specific curveball that has been circulating the rumor mill of late.

During a recent episode of the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, ESPN’s Matt Miller stopped by to discuss the recent notion floating around that the Browns could entertain selecting Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love with the sixth pick. Miller was adamant in his claim that it’s a bad idea, particularly because the Browns still have major questions at quarterback.

“To take a running back early, you have to have a quarterback. Those two things go together. I don’t think you can take a running back on this roster with the holes they have,” said Miller.

Jeremiyah Love at #6?!?!?@nfldraftscout thinks the Notre Dame RB is the best prospect in the class, but says the #Browns absolutely can NOT take him at 6. "To take a running back early, you have to have a QB. Those two things go together… … I don't think you can take a RB… pic.twitter.com/mJurc2S81W — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) April 10, 2026

Taking a running back that high after drafting a pair of running backs in the second and fourth rounds last year would certainly be a puzzling decision, even though Love is seen as a near-perfect RB prospect similar to Saquon Barkley and Bijan Robinson in recent years. Quinshon Judkins may have broken his leg in the last game of the 2025 season, but he showed more than enough promise to make a Love selection seem crazy.

Hopefully, this is just a byproduct of this fan base getting too excited and having too much time to cook up theories prior to draft day. Love is likely going to be a star, but Carnell Tate should be as well, and this franchise knows all too well what happens when you have a star running back with little else around them.

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New Concern Emerging For Browns Before Draft