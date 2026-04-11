New Concern Emerging For Browns Before Draft

The Cleveland Browns aren’t perceived to have any glaring needs in their secondary, based on the unit’s steady level of production for one of the NFL’s best defenses the past few seasons. However, that could be changing, with a couple of under-the-radar contributors potentially leaving the organization.

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. is a free agent after missing all of the 2025 season recovering from an Achilles tendon injury. In addition, safety Ronnie Hickman remains unsigned as he continues to look for an offer that the Browns can match as a restricted free agent.

With that in mind, analyst Tim Bielik has raised that potential uncertainty about the Browns’ secondary and suggests they could address it at the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.

“The Browns have one starting safety locked down for the immediate future in Grant Delpit. Former UDFA Ronnie Hickman has played well with Cleveland, but he is currently a restricted free agent on a right of first refusal tender. If the Browns are able to keep Hickman, they can probably afford to push safety further down the order in terms of needs. If not, they might have to dip into this position group earlier,” Bielik wrote.

Cleveland has been mentioned as a possible landing spot for the top safety prospect in this year’s class, Caleb Downs of Ohio State, at No. 6 overall. However, with greater immediate needs at wide receiver and offensive lineman, he may be a luxury pick that the Browns cannot afford to make this year.

They have also been linked to Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, who could be available at No. 24 overall. Dillon Thieneman of Oregon is another potential first-round selection, with Bielik listing A.J. Haulcy of LSU and Kamari Ramsey of USC as potential picks in the second or third round.

The Browns also have been linked to a potential cornerback choice in the second round, with ESPN naming Brandon Cisse of South Carolina as their pick at No. 39 in a mock draft by insider Field Yates. With Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell as the projected the base-defense starters, the Browns may be looking for depth at the position.

Earlier this offseason, it was thought that Cleveland could part with Ward, who has been named to the Pro Bowl five times in his eight seasons. However, they were able to restructure his contract to keep him on board for at least this season.

If Hickman were to join another team before the draft, the Browns would have a much better idea of where their secondary stands and if they need to replace him with one of their nine picks.

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