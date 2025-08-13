Details Emerge About Shedeur Sanders’ Injury

The Cleveland Browns arrived in Philadelphia with high expectations for their joint practices with the Eagles.

Those plans shifted quickly when rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders went down with an oblique strain during Wednesday’s session.

Sanders appeared uncomfortable early in practice before trainers pulled him from the field.

The injury comes at an unfortunate time for the rookie, who had been building momentum after a solid preseason debut against Carolina where he threw for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

“The Browns are calling Shedeur Sanders’ injury an oblique. Our cameras at today’s joint practice in Philadelphia gathered this footage of Sanders. Clearly looks a little uncomfortable,” Nick Camino shared.

The #Browns are calling Shedeur Sanders’ injury an oblique. Our cameras at today’s joint practice in Philadelphia gathered this footage of Sanders. Clearly looks a little uncomfortable. We’ll have the very latest coming up at 4:00pm on @wkyc. @WKYCSports @shawndunagan pic.twitter.com/zz0wYdHEBM — Nick Camino (@NickCaminoWKYC) August 13, 2025

“Browns update on Shedeur Sanders: Further medical testing revealed an oblique strain. He’s day to day. Won’t practice Thurs vs. Eagles and unlikely to play in the game Sat.” Mary Kay Cabot reported.

#Browns update on Shedeur Sanders: Further medical testing revealed an oblique strain. He's day to day. Won't practice Thurs vs. #Eagles and unlikely to play in the game Sat. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 13, 2025

The timing creates additional complications for Cleveland’s quarterback room. Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel are both dealing with hamstring issues, leaving veteran Joe Flacco as the most reliable option available.

Few expected Flacco to emerge as the steadiest presence in what was supposed to be a wide-open competition.

Sanders had been generating buzz with his rapid development and poise under pressure.

His performance against the Panthers sparked conversations about whether he could challenge for meaningful playing time sooner than anticipated.

The Browns are treating the injury as minor, calling it a strain rather than anything more serious.

Medical staff will monitor his recovery closely as they hope to get him back before the preseason wraps up.

With multiple quarterbacks now dealing with injuries, other players in the room will get expanded opportunities.

These circumstances could reshape the depth chart in unexpected ways as Cleveland prepares for the regular season opener.

