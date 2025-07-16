Browns Rookie Drawing Inspiration From NFL Vets

The Cleveland Browns have found something special in Luke Floriea, a local product from Mentor who represents more than just hometown pride.

The undrafted rookie wide receiver from Kent State has been turning heads during his pursuit of an NFL roster spot, drawing inspiration from some of the league’s most dependable slot receivers.

Floriea’s journey from high school quarterback to wide receiver has given him a unique perspective on route-running precision.

His appreciation for the craft became evident during a recent appearance on the Honor The Land podcast, where he discussed his football evolution and the players who shaped his approach.

“I actually played quarterback in my freshman and sophomore years in high school. Once I made a full-time switch to receiver, that’s when I really dived into receivers. Doug Baldwin’s one of my favorites, Cole Beasley. Guys like that—quick in-and-out of cuts, feels like they’re always in the right spot for the quarterbacks. Just guys that are dependable and you can rely on,” Floriea said.

#Browns WR Luke Floriea will always draw Julian Edelman comparisons coming out of Kent State… But the other two WR he models his game after will surprise you 👀 pic.twitter.com/8TVAsuijC6 — Honor The Land (@honortheland) July 15, 2025

Baldwin’s path from undrafted free agent in 2011 to Super Bowl champion resonates with Floriea’s current situation.

The former Seattle Seahawks receiver accumulated nearly 6,600 career yards while establishing himself as one of the league’s most reliable targets.

His sharp route running and clutch performances in big moments exemplified what it means to be a professional.

Beasley presents another blueprint for success. The former Buffalo Bills receiver reached his peak in 2020 with 967 yards and All-Pro recognition.

His ability to find soft spots in coverage and create separation made him a quarterback’s trusted option in crucial situations.

Floriea’s respect for both players reflects his mindset as someone who understands being overlooked but remains motivated.

After impressive showings at Kent State and during rookie minicamp, he has caught the attention of coaches with his precision and chemistry with quarterbacks.

With the Browns’ receiver depth chart still evolving, his intelligent play and relentless work ethic could earn him a roster spot.

